The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says active mobile telephone lines in Nigeria have increased to 162.30 million in June.

NCC said in the monthly Subscribers Operator Data posted on its website on Tuesday that the mobile lines figure at the end of June was 162.30, adding that it rose from 162.07 million recorded in May.

With 162,307,346 lines in June and 162,075, 116 in May, the increase in the number of lines was 232,230.

However, the Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) for active mobile lines had 217,566 users in June, same as in May.

The report said the number of fixed wired/wireless for active mobile lines in June was 140,627 compared to May, which had 137,010 lines, indicating an increase of 3,617 lines.

According to NCC, the number of Voice-Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) was 97,941 in June compared to the 93,080 recorded in May, an increase of 4,861.

It also revealed that Teledensity in June rose to 116.26 as against 116.09 in May recording an increase of 0.17.

Teledensity is the number of telephone connections for every 100 individuals living within an area and it varies widely across the country.

NCC also said the number of connected mobile lines in June decreased to 239,339,812 from 240,259,751 in May, recording a decrease of 919,939.

“The CDMA for connected lines for June was 3,586,095, the same figure with May,’’ the subscribers’ data revealed.

The report said the number of fixed wired/wireless for connected lines in June was 350,644 compared to May which had 345,210 an increase of 5,434 lines.

It also showed that the number of VOIP for connected lines in June was 642,734 as against 611,376 in May rising by 31,358 lines.