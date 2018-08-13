Nigeria’s Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will officially launch Smart Classrooms and Digital Education Initiative in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, disclosed this on Monday in a statement by her media assistant, Desmond Utomwen.

“The Initiative of Digital Education in Africa (IDEA) was initiated by the Nigerian government and c through the Public-Private Partnership and direct Foreign Investment that will facilitate the setting up the National Education Resource Public Service Platform, National Education Community Network Platform, National Digital Talent Training Platform, and National Future Education Experience Centre,” the statement reads.

Utomwen said the Smart Classrooms and Digital Education initiative, which will be implemented in partnership with a Chinese Digital Technology giant, NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited is in line with the commitment of the government to continue to provide quality education to Nigerian children as stipulated in Goal 4 SDGs.

The launch is geared towards the implementation of strategy that will help establish digital education institute and provision of smart learning classrooms across the country.

The initiative according to the Nigeria government will also serve as a model technology-based classroom.