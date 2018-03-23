Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has said it will license more Infrastructure Companies (Infracos), auction additional spectrums to deepen broadband.

Nigeria is left with just 8 per cent to attain the 30 per cent broadband target set by the Federal Government for the end of this year.

Prof. Umar Danbatta, executive vice chairman, NCC, said that “At the moment, Nigeria has moved from 10 per cent to 22 per cent broadband penetration in the pursuit of the 30 per cent target set for December 2018. Effort is ongoing to deepen the penetration as part of this administration’s eight-point agenda.

“Plans are also ongoing to license Infrastructure Companies, Infracos, auction some frequency licences, while some are being initiated and some being reframed to achieve the broadband penetration target. In broadband, we have moved from 10 per cent to 22 per cent broadband penetration at the moment. All these are going on simultaneously.”