Microsoft has announced the launch of Microsoft 365 Education in Nigeria, a single, affordable technology solution built for education.

Microsoft revealed this on Tuesday in Abuja at the Microsoft ‘Windows in the Classroom’ event, in partnership with Sidmach, an ICT firm.

The solution brings together Office 365, Windows 10, Intune for Education, Minecraft: Education Edition and Enterprise Mobility + Security, in a single cloud-based package.

Jordan Belmonte, Education Programme Manager, Microsoft Nigeria, said that Microsoft provided easy and skillful modes of modern teaching.

Belmonte said: “With mounting pressure on educational institutions to continually improve students’ achievement and prepare them with skills they will need when they enter the workforce, the aim of Microsoft 365 Education is to get schools up and running faster through simplified acquisition and deployment.

“This eliminates wasted time and delivers new capabilities to teachers and students to help them learn and work in new ways.

“Microsoft 365 is able to connect all the teachers in the world. Some of the features embedded like One Note, aids multiple language learning and has features suitable for special needs of children.

“With Skype, for instance, teachers can also connect their classrooms to other classrooms around the world, making for an immersive and interactive learning.’’

On his part, Mark East, Microsoft Regional Leader for Education in Europe, Middle East and Africa, said that schools want simple to purchase, simple to manage, secure and efficient systems.

East said: “Consequently, Microsoft 365 Education was designed to deliver on that need.

“Millions of teachers and students are already using Office 365 for Education to communicate and collaborate with each other every day.

“With Microsoft 365 Education, we are providing a complete solution for schools in a single purchase that is a less expensive option than purchasing the same products individually.

“It is also part of our drive to simplify and modernise our licensing programmes.”

In her presentation, Jaye Richards-Hills, Business Development Manager, Education, Microsoft, said that gone were the days when the teacher was an all-knowing instructor, as the pupils had access to knowledge through technology.

She said that there was a shift from the traditional teacher-led mode of learning to a more collaborative mode.

According to her, Microsoft looks at what the teachers wanted and build them to pedagogical tools.

Richards-Hills said: “The desire to prepare students for the future is what is propelling Microsoft to build technology that’s easy to use and empowering for both teachers and students.’’

Microsoft 365 Education makes it possible to unlock creativity in each student with immersive and engaging apps like Minecraft: Education Edition.

It enhances independence and efficiency for students of all abilities using intelligent tools built into office apps.

Teachers drawn from selected secondary schools participated in the event.