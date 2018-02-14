The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it is ready to establish a data bank at the Technical University, Ibadan (Tech-U).

Dr Sunday Dare, Executive Commissioner (Stakeholders Management), made the disclosure in Ibadan on Tuesday during a courtesy call on Gov. Abiola Ajimobi in his office.

NAN reports that Dare is the representative of the South-West Zone on the NCC Governing Board.

Dare said that the NCC had received the request on data bank from the university, promising that it would be established before July.

He stated that the commission would also lay optic fibre and ensure Wifi connection in the institution, adding that the projects would connect all tertiary institutions in the state for their common benefit.

Dare further said that the report released by NCC in November 2017 placed the state third in terms of revenue generation with an average usage rate.

“The state came third after Lagos and Kano. With the revelation, we have decided to move Oyo State up in the area of our priority,” he said.

The commissioner said that NCC was in the lead of digital economy and education in the country.

Dare, who commended the achievements of the governor, pledged the commission’s readiness to support the government in the area of education and economy.

In his response, Ajimobi described the visit as timely, saying it came at the time when the government had intensified efforts at modernising the state.

He said that his administration was committed to repositioning the state to ensure it becomes the technological hub of Nigeria.

The governor stated that the vision of a technological-driven state necessitated the building of infrastructure as a foundation.

Ajimobi also said that the newly established university was put in place by the government to ensure a digital economy.

“Most of the developed countries in the world have embraced a technological-driven economy. It is our motive also to make our economy technologically-driven.

“Here today, we have established the first technical university in Nigeria. I am glad to tell you that this university has one of the best libraries in the country,’’ he said.