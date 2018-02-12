The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) says it is set to register and issue licence to indigenous Information Technology (IT) contractors and service providers.

The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Dr Ibrahim Pantami, announced the plan in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

“The management of NITDA has put in place measures to register and license all IT contractors and service providers.

“This is for the purposes of procurement, public-private partnerships (PPPs) and other forms of engagement with government establishments and the private sector.

“This information is for all IT contractors, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), other government establishments, the organised private sector and the general public,’’ Pantami said.

According to him, the agency is dismay at the rising number of failing IT projects within Federal MDAs and other government establishments.

He said NITDA’s investigations revealed that more than 90 per cent of IT projects in MDAs failed and more than 95 per cent of their security was compromised.

He noted that the registration and licensing of IT contractors and service providers had become expedient to curtail these issues.

He added that it would be in line with the agency’s mandate and with the recent Presidential Executive Order 005.

The D-G said that the order issued by President Muhammadu Buhari was for planning and execution of projects, promotion of Nigerian content in contracts and science, engineering and technology.

“The process aims at ensuring the emergence of robust indigenous IT service providers and contractors, guaranteeing the delivery of sustainable IT projects and engendering professionalism in the IT service industry.

“The process will also ensure that IT projects in MDAs will only be executed by indigenous companies where in-country capacity exists.

“As part of the process, NITDA will monitor and ensure the capacity development of Nigerians employed by IT Contractors and other Service providers.’’

He explained that the agency will, in conjunction with relevant agencies, investigate any project that has failed to determine the root cause of the failure.

“Sanctions will be applied where necessary or to refer such cases to other relevant authorities,’’ the D-G said.

He advised all firms, desirous of providing IT services and contracts to Federal MDAs and other government establishments, to initiate the registration process with immediate effect.

He said that guidelines for the registration process could be published on NITDA’s website: www.nitda.gov.ng.

“Alternatively, an application could be written to the agency in order to initiate the process.’’

He noted that only NITDA registered firms and companies would be recognised as having capabilities for the provision of IT services to Federal MDAs and other government establishments.

Pantami said that all MDAs and other government establishments are advised to consult NITDA before any IT firm is engaged for the purpose of providing IT related services.