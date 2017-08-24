Emerging Market Telecommunications Services Ltd. (EMTS), trading as 9mobile, former Etisalat, has informed its subscribers of some disruption in its services.

The Vice President, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Mr Ibrahim Dikko, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

“We would like to inform the public on network outage in one of its data centres which resulted in service disruption.

“We are aware that subscribers may be experiencing some disruption with voice, Short Message Service (SMS) and data services due to this technical issue.

“Our technical teams are currently working assiduously to resolve the issue within the shortest possible time.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconveniences this may have caused our subscribers and we thank them for their patience and understanding,” he said.