Angolan was Tuesday poised to launch its first communications satellite AngoSat 1 into the orbit from the Baikonur in Kazakhstan.

AngoSat 1 was initially set for launch on December 7, but was delayed for operational reasons.

The Angolan space vehicle was commissioned in 2012 but its launch has been postponed several times.

The launch ceremony would be covered live by Angolan TV channels Televisão Pública de Angola (TPA) and TV Zimbo from 19pm local time.

His departure

AngoSat 1 was built by a Russian consortium and about 45 technicians had undergone training on its operations.

Angolan ICT minister Mr José Carvalho da Rocha told journalists in Luanda before his departure to Kazakhstan that although the satellite launch was scheduled for Tuesday, there was an error margin of 48 hours.

“After its launch, the satellite will take seven hours to go into the orbit and it will be under tests between two and three months,” he said.

“Then, the equipment will be ready for use until its 15-year lifespan.”

Internet access

AngoSat 1 is $320 million Angolan government project and the investment is expected to be recovered within two years.

The satellite is expected to save mobile phone operators in Angola costs, estimated at about $15 million to 20 million monthly.

It will also create opportunities of satellite communication services, internet access, radio and TV transmission.

AngoSat 1 weighs 1,055kg and has 262kg of serviceable load. It will remain at 14.5 E orbital position, developing a 3,753 W potency at CKu wave with 16C+6Ku repeaters.

Its primary control and emission centre is located at Funda commune in northern Luanda Province and the secondary centre is in Koreley in Russia.