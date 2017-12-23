- Advertisement -

Nigeria’s Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has urged Governors of the 36 States to domesticate his Ministry for job and wealth creation.

Onu who stated last Thursday while declaring open the 15th Meeting of the National Council on Science and Technology, which held in Benin City, Edo State, said “no nation has ever attained greatness without science and technology.”

He said that the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology had launched a 13-year road map, adding that “it is available for States to study.”

He said with the document, which is in short and long term categories, the government would be in a position to create jobs and wealth for the people.

Continuing, the Minister expressed delight that a National Strategy for Science and Technology has been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the National Economic Recovery Plan.

He stated that the strategy is targeted at certain raw materials that could be sourced locally, rather than importation, adding “This strategy can save the nation of #3 trillion, if implemented.”

According to him, statistics from the Nigerian Custom and National Bureau of Statistics showed that the country spent #43 trillion on importation between the 2010 and 2015.

The Minister said a 20-year guideline for projects, contracts and engineering have been initiated to assist “any Nigerian with brilliant innovation.”

Speaking earlier, Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, said the event was apt, “considering the fact that the era of dependence on oil is no longer sustainable.”

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Emmanuel Agbali, said his administration has used technology to curb wastages and leakages.