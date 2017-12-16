- Advertisement -

Mr Peter Ayeni, a Nigerian has developed an App tagged “Mbele”, that will help to increase access to quality education using technology and creating a fun learning environment in Nigeria.

Ayeni told newsmen on Saturday in Abuja that “Mbele is a social enterprise in Nigeria that uses technology innovation to provide access to quality and fun learning environment for all’’.

He said that the App was a learning platform that would change the challenges of learning among young Nigerians.

According to him, its mission is to increase access to quality education anywhere in the country.

He said that ‘Mbele App’ would also enable young people to compete by providing curriculum based, soft skills, general knowledge and vocational video lessons delivered online in a fun and interactive manner.

“For years we have been talking about the challenges we face as a nation. It is time for us to take action and start talking solutions.

He said that Mbele Apps would help adolescents and youths by empowering them to start creating innovative solutions for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Nigeria.

Ayeni explained that this would also equip the youth to become social entrepreneurs and build a community for them to help each other to succeed.

According to him, with over 10.5 million children and youths out of school in Nigeria which is the total population of Liberia and Libya, achieving the SDGs might be a mirage if drastic steps are not taking.

He said a new UNESCO report says, “Nigeria may not meet the SDG goals 2030 on education, maybe until 2070.”

With over 70 million Nigerians online and the ever decreasing prices of data and high penetration of Smartphone, Nigeria could take advantage of the available technology, he said.

This, he said, would provide access to quality education for the children and skills for the youth, adding that Mbele would make learning accessible to anyone anywhere via the smartphones.