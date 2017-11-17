- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it has commenced a swift investigation into the allegations that some telecom service providers still allow unregistered SIM into circulation.

The Chairman of the NCC Governing Board, Olabiyi Durojaiye, disclosed this yesterday at the corporate governance sensitization workshop in Enugu, organised to encourage licensees and other industry players to own the code of corporate governance.

He explained that the commission had put up monitoring and compliance mechanisms to encourage willful and deliberate licensees with the principles of the code.

“The commission has begun a swift investigation into the allegations that some telecom service providers still allow unregistered SIM into circulation.

“We have also instituted a reward system which is aimed at recognizing and celebrating compliant licensees.

“The commission will periodically conduct stress test on its licenses in order to ascertain their viability as it’s contained in the extant laws of Nigeria,” he said.

Durojaiye also noted that “the commission is currently leading a campaign for youth empowerment through research and development.”

He, however, called on stakeholders to continue to entrench corporate governance and sustainability principle and continue in promoting equity in the sector.