Firm unveils software to ease insurance industry demand for Forex

An Information Technology and Software Development Company, ATB Techsoft Solutions Limited, has unveiled a unique software called “Ultisure” to bridged gaps in insurance operations and other businesses.

The Chief Executive Officer of ATB Techsoft Solutions Ltd., Mr Abiodun Atobatele, at the unveiling on Friday in Lagos, said the solution would revolutionize insurance operations in the country.

“The software would also place the industry at the same level with its counterparts in other climes,” he said.

He said Ultisure was suite for Insurance Policy Administration, stressing that with the flexibility and robustness, insurers are at liberty to create insurance products irrespective of the complexity and commence operations immediately.

He noted that the software handled core insurance processes and had additional features that complimented these processes and could be decoupled as independent systems.

“We are very proud of what we have achieved with this solution we are releasing to the market.

“It is as a result of seven years of dedication, hard work, research and investment which could not have been achieved without software architects.

“What we have done is to offer software solutions of higher standard and functionality to the market at a much lower cost,” he said.

“This means Nigerian organisations do not have to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to procure Software abroad,” he said.

Atobatele noted that available data from the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) showed that organisations in the country spent over 1billion dollars annually to procure Software.

“Our unique solutions are coming at a time to ease Nigerians business demand for forex.

“The only way we can create thousands of technology jobs in Nigeria is when the government enforced existing laws and regulations on Local Content.

“The government should also make it compulsory for companies to buy Software developed in Nigeria by Nigerians.”

According to him, the software is disaster recovery ready, it also provides support for generating quotes and proposals, and converts proposals to policies.