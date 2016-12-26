Advertisement

Twitter says it inflated video Ad views, refunded clients

Twitter says it inflated video Ad views, refunded clients
This file photo taken on September 11, 2013 shows the logo of social networking website 'Twitter' displayed on a computer screen in London. Twitter shares nose-dived on October 14, 2016 after the Financial Times reported a top suitor walked away, making it likely the one-to-many messaging service will be left to fly solo. Salesforce.com has ruled out bidding for Twitter, with chief executive Marc Benioff quoted as telling the financial daily that "we've walked away" because it wasn't a proper fit.AFP/Leon Neal

Twitter Inc. discovered a software bug that overstated how often video ads were viewed on Android phones, the latest snafu to shake faith in the measurement of digital advertising.

The company issued refunds to some clients who ran video ads on the Twitter Android app from Nov. 7 to Dec. 12. The bug caused views to be overstated by as much as 35 percent, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Twitter’s mishap comes after Facebook Inc. has struggled with several measurements problems that raised questions about the efficacy of online ads. Facebook so far hasn’t refunded clients. Twitter’s refunds were small, in many cases less than a dollar, said the person, who asked to remain anonymous because the information isn’t public. Business Insider earlier reported the news.

Advertisement

“Once we discovered the issue, we resolved it and communicated the impact to affected partners,” Twitter said in a statement, declining to say the value of its refunds. “Given this was a technical error, not a policy or definition issue, we are confident it has been resolved.”

Twitter has bet on video advertising to reverse a slowdown in sales growth. The company has struggled this year to get advertisers to raise budgets as the size of its audience stagnates. Twitter recently lost Chief Operating Officer Adam Bain, who built its ads business.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


AD: See how I satisfied my woman for over 30 mins in bed and enlarge my manhood size without side effect [Click here to Read]


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER



Copyright © 2016 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.