The Minister of Communications, Barr Adebayo Shittu, said Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) is to be a competitive commercial service provider and to also manage government investment in communications satellite through commercialisation of the services of the satellite.

Shittu stated this in his office when he inaugurated the new Executive Directors for (NIGCOMSAT).

The Minister said that ever since the launch of NIGCOMSAT 1R in 2011, several efforts have been made to optimising the value of the satellite limited success. Of note, however has been the recent initiative to introduce Direct-To-Home Television Broadband and Global Positioning Services in the first robust attempt to commercialise NIGCOMSAT 1R and appropriately position the Company in global $86 annual revenue industry.

Shittu congratulated the Managing Director, newly appointed Executive Directors and the entire management staff of NIGCOMSAT to put all hands on deck and cooperate with one another to ensure the successful commercialisation of NIGCOMSAT to enable it be self-funding as well as a source of major revenue generation to the Federal Government.

The Managing Director NIGCOMSAT Abimbola Alale represented by Mr Shehu Malami Bello congratulated and welcomed the newly appointed Executive Directors’, and expressed readiness to work with them. And she said that the newly appointed Executive Director’s would resume work immediately.

The three newly appointed Executive Directors are; Mr Kazeem Kola Raji, Alhaji Mohammad Lema Abubakar and Barr Samson Osagie.