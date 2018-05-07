The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says active mobile phone lines in the country rose from the 148 million in February to 149 million in March.

The NCC stated this in its monthly Subscribers Operator Data posted on its website.

It said active mobile lines increased from 147,961,791 in February to 148, 854,338 in March.

The Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA), for active mobile lines, however, recorded 217,566 users in March, same as February.

According to NCC, the number of Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) also rose from 81,498 recorded in February to 85,185 in March.

The report said teledensity increased marginally from 106. 00 in February to 106.64 in March.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that teledensity is the number of connected telephone lines for every 100 individuals living within an area, which varies across the country.

The NCC also said the number of connected mobile lines in March rose from 237,621,583 in February to 238, 116, 977.

The Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) for connected lines for March was 3,586.095, the same figure with January, the subscribers’ data revealed.

The report said the number of fixed wired/wireless for connected lines in March increased from 345.195 in February to 355,485 as at March.

Similarly, it said Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) for connected lines rose from 515,231 in February to 542,063 in March.

The report, however, said the number of fixed wired/wireless for active mobile lines decreased from the 137,570 recorded in February to 136,781 in March.