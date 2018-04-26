Four junior secondary school students in Nigeria have created a mobile app that could revolutionise agriculture globally.

Sponsored by Guaranty Trust Bank plc, they are on the verge of making history at the globally renowned Conrad Challenge Annual Innovation Summit in Florida, USA.

Aged between 12 and 14, Mordi Menashi, Gbemi Famobiwo, Afolabi Williams and Osagumwenro Ugbo, all from Whitesands School Lagos and known together as Team Neon, created a VirtualFarm Application which helps farmers manage their farm and connect with their target markets. With its innovation, the team entered the Conrad Challenge, which encourages high school students to develop cutting-edge solutions to real-world problems in the areas of Aviation, Cyber Technology, Environment and Health, amongst others.

Competing in the ‘Smoke-Free World’ category, Nigeria’s Team Neon made it to the final stage of the competition, which will be held during the 2018 Spirit of Innovation Summit at the Kennedy Space Centre, from the 25th to 28th April, 2018.

“Improving extension services in rural Africa is a critical step for any agricultural change and Team Neon makes a good case for how the VirtualFarm technology will work,” said the Judges of the Challenge.

This is the first time that African farmers will have access to the package, which has a range of technical advice, [and] with the USSD version of the app, it would be a win-win for the team.

Inspired by the team’s outstanding young talents and driven by its passion for innovation, leading African bank, Guaranty Trust Bank plc, is sponsoring the young innovators to the finale of the Conrad Challenge. The Bank’s sponsorship includes, among other benefits, the total coverage of the team’s travel and stay in America.

