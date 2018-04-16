The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says active mobile phone lines in the country rose to 148 million in February, from the 147 million recorded in January, an increase of 1, 096 ,646 million.

NCC made this known in its monthly Subscribers Operator Data posted on its website.

The Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA), for active mobile lines, however, had 217,566 users in February, just as in January.

The report said the number of fixed wired/wireless for active mobile lines in February was 137,262 , same in January.

According to NCC, the number of Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) was 81, 498 in February, compared with 76,371 recorded in January, recording an increase of 5,127.

Teledensity for February was 106.00 against 105. 21 in January recording an increase of 0. 79.

The teledensity is the number of telephone connections for every 100 individuals living within an area and it varies widely across the country.

NCC also said the number of connected mobile lines in February decreased to 237, 621,583 compared with 237,755,757 in January, a decrease of 134,174.

The Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) for connected lines for February was 3,586.095, the same figure with January, the subscribers’ data revealed.

The report said that the number of fixed wired/wireless for connected lines in February was 345.195 same figure with January.