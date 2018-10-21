The General Assembly of the Egyptian Olympic Committee (EOC) has announced that it has banned Zamalek club chairman Mortada Mansour.

The veteran football administrator has been banned from all sporting activities for two years after he insulted the EOC board members and its President Hisham Hattab.

“The General Assembly confirms the board’s decision of suspending the Zamalek president [of all sporting activities] due to his statements against the board members,” read a statement.

“The General Assembly also approved the decision of suspending Zamalek president [from attending matches] for two years in line with the ethics code,” it added.

According to Ahram Online, Mansour slammed Hattab for refusing to adopt the decisions taken by Zamalek’s most recent general assembly.

The EOC had refused to adopt the Zamalek general assembly’s decisions citing irregularities.

Furthermore, the EOC summoned Mansour for a hearing on 28 October.

Mansour was also banned from all football-related activities by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for insulting CAF President Ahmad Ahmad last month.