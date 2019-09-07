<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ministry of Youth and Sports has warned state directors/commissioners of sports not to bring over aged athletes to the National Youth Games (NYG) which commences this weekend in Ilorin Kwara State.

Any state that is discovered will be expelled from the competition.

Disclosing this to newsmen in a chat, Dr. Ademola Are, Director of Grassroots and Youth Development, said adequate measures have been put in place to detect such act.

He said the youth games is primarily to discover athletes and nurture them for greater performance in the future.

” Our focus is on the youths and the games is to discover them at this early stage. Some states should know that cheating can’t help the athletes grow in the future. The age limit for this game is 15 years. I am appealing to state directors of sports to come with the right age to avoid embarrassment. You must not win in every competition. The future of the athletes should be their priority. Winning the game by cheating will not help the state to grow”. Are said

Are further revealed that all is set for the smooth take-off of the games with host state Kwara putting in place all the necessary logistics in terms of venues, accommodations, and transportation for the athletes.

The game is scheduled to commence September 7th – 17th in Ilorin, Kwara State while Tuesday next week has been slated for the official opening ceremony by the Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare.