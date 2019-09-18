<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Odunayo Adekuoroye, says her next target is to become a world champion by winning gold at the ongoing 2019 Senior Wrestling World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

The world number three, who won bronze at the 2015 edition held in Las Vegas, United States and silver at the 2017 edition in Paris, France will begin her campaign today in the 57kg against Vietnam’s Thi My Trang Nguyen on mat D at the Barys Arena.

“By the special grace of God, I am going for gold at the World Championship this time around. I have won other medals at the event and this time, I will go for the main medal. I want to be called a world champion,” the 25-year-old told said.

Adekuoroye , a four-time African champion, who won her second consecutive African Games gold medal in Morocco, said she used the continent’s showpiece to prepare herself for the world championship.

“I feel so great and I am proud of myself. The African Games was a great preparation for World Championship. I don’t think there is a small tournament. You are selected in your country based on your performance.”

Should Adekuoroye defeat Nguyen, she will then face the winner of the match between Mimi Hristova of Bulgaria and Mathilde Riviere of France in the pre-quarterfinals.

Also African champion Blessing Onyebuchi will be up against Hiroe Suzuki of Japan in the 76kg.

Meanwhile, Mercy Genesis lost 10-0 to Mariya Stadnik of Azerbaijan in a qualification match of the 50kg women’s wrestling. She will battle Seema Bisla of India today for a chance to progress to the bronze medal rounds.