Reigning Commonwealth champion, Nigeria’s Odunayo Adekuoroye has set a gold medal target for herself at both the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and next month’s Africa Games billed for next month in Morocco.

Nigeria’s wrestler Odunayo Adekuoroye has qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Adekuoroye defeated Sun Jong of North Korea 12-2 via technical superiority in the 57kg category to reach the semi finals of the 2019 Senior World Wrestling Championship in Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old was, however, displaced by Japan’s Rusako Kawai, 6-1 in the women’s 57kg semi finals later in the day and will now battle for the bronze medal on Thursday.

