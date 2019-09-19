<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s wrestler Odunayo Adekuoroye has qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Adekuoroye defeated Sun Jong of North Korea 12-2 via technical superiority in the 57kg category to reach the semi finals of the 2019 Senior World Wrestling Championship in Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old was, however, displaced by Japan’s Rusako Kawai, 6-1 in the women’s 57kg semi finals later in the day and will now battle for the bronze medal on Thursday.