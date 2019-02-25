



Commonwealth god medalist, Odunayo Adekuoroye showed her stuff against some of the world’s best at the Germany Grand Prix yesterday as the Ondo state-born wrestler recorded an emphatic over her opponents to claim gold medal in the 57kg of the women’s freestyle.

Aminat Adeniyi was unlucky as she fell to her Canadian counterpart while Blessing Oborududu who failed make it to the final in the 68kg took consolation by settling for bronze after beating Germany’s Maria Selmaier 10-0.

From the first fight, Adekuoroye was in form beating Germany’s Serena Bolke 10-0 while in the quarterfinal, she repeated same scoreline against United States’ Winchester Jacarra.

To affirm her superiority over most of her opponents, Adekuoroye did not drop a point even in the semifinal tie against Hungary’s Ramona Galambos whom she defeated 10-0 as well.

The final was another smooth win for Adekuoroye as she inflicted another 10-0 win over another Hungarian – Anna Szell to emerge as champion.

An excited Coach Purity Akuh told NationSport that he was happy with the performance of the athletes particularly with the quality of opponents that confronted in the competition.

“For me this is a good tournament for the athletes because they competed against some of the world’s best. It was a good test for them as well after months of inactiveness for them on bigger stage like this. Regardless of the outcome, I am excited that they were able to show their qualities against strong oppositions and this I believe would boost their confidence and also help them to size up some of the potential opponents at the Olympic Games,” Akuh said.

The 2017 National Coach of the Year also said the athletes would stay back in Germany to train at the European team national camp as they are expected to fly to Bulgaria for the ranking series tournament which he said would boost their world rating.