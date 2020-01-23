<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Wrestling Federation President, Daniel Igali, has applauded the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, for his timely financial intervention which ensured Team Nigeria participated at the recently-concluded Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series tournament in Rome, Italy.

Commonwealth champions Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg) and Blessing Oborududu (68kg) won gold and bronze medals respectively at the tournament, while multiple African champions Aminat Adeniyi (62kg) and Mercy Genesis (50kg) reached the quarter-finals and Round of 16 in that order.

However, their participation at the tournament was almost cancelled but for the last minute effort of the Sports Minister.

Speaking on behalf of the NWF, president of the Federation Hon. Daniel Igali also commended Mr. Dare’s continued support for athletes in the country, urging him to keep up the good works.





“I want to thank the Minister of Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare for his personal involvement in ensuring that our athletes attended this tournament,” the World and Olympic wrestling champion thanked.

“Normally at the start of the year, because of budget issues, it is very tough for athletes to go to tournaments, and we are almost discouraged that not all five athletes could attend this tournament.

But he personally got involved and secured funding at the very last minute for our athletes to attend.

“So, on behalf of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, I want to thank the Honourable Minister for all his concern, not only for the wrestling federation, but from what I’ve seen for all our athletes.