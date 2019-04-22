<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nigeria wrestler Aminat Adeniyi shares an emotional and inspirational birthday message with her fan as she celebrates another year on earth.

The 2014 Commonwealth gold celebrates her 26th birthday on Sunday, April 21st and she took to her social media account to share an inspirational message with her fans.

In the lengthy message, Aminat urges the fans no to give in to obstacles and charged them to keep working hard for success.

“The first 4 months of the year wasn’t as I thought it would have been and perhaps that was how it was for you too, anyway no one says the grind would be easy but am relaxed because the year is not far spent.”

“As much as I love spreading positivity, I want you to know that I go through hard times and bad days too.

Nevertheless, trials, difficulties, and challenges are part of life and no one is exempted.”

I have been given one gift, you have been given one gift which is called life it mustn’t be wasted.”

“Rise and dust your yesterday failures and fears off your bum as I have done already, it doesn’t define me nor stop my pursuit, I set out on this journey not to get most out of the world but the most out of myself, I determined to push myself out of my comfort zone and see what am made of It’can never be over.”

“When you wrestle you have fulfilled all righteousness of life”. She wrote on her social media account.

Aminat Adeniyi has represented Nigeria in Olympic games, Commonwealth game, World Wrestling Championship and African Wrestling Championship.