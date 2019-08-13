<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The head coach of Nigeria senior men volleyball team, Japheth Nuhu, said his boys’ wants to rewrite history at the 2019 All Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Nigeria won gold medal at the 2003 COJA Games held in Abuja, Nigeria.

The former Niger Brass coach said the men’s team is not pushover adding that the country is set for the final of the volleyball event.

He said, “There is no coach that will handle a team without having the dream of winning a medal, we are putting all our efforts to see this team rewrites history by repeating what was done during 2003 COJA games.

“The last time Nigeria won the medal in the indoor volleyball was won in during COJA games and we have struggled to pass through the group stages ever since. I know by the grace of God, things will be different because we are not pushover.

He further said, “The team is focused to mount the podium at the end of the games, the boys are equally prepared for their opponents”

The former Kano Super Star player said the ministry as well as the Nigeria Volleyball Federation has made every basic requirement available for the team.

The Ex international said, “So far so good, our preparation has been good. The players are responding to training, the ministry and the Nigeria Volleyball Federation have made available basic requirement for our development and we have no cause for alarm”.

Nigeria will face Morocco, Botswana and Mauritius in Pool A.