COAS Spikers saw off Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) 3-0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-17) in the women’s match of the Day 2 at the Nigeria Volleyball Premier League in Abuja.

National team player, Ifeoma Ukpabi was instrumental to the victory against Nigeria Immigration Service at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Nigeria Immigration struggled to fight back in the three sets but the Nigeria Army girl gave their best during the match.

The head coach of COAS Spikers, Elishama Elam told journalists that his players were overcharged before the commencement of the Premier League.

He said, “I feel great and give glory to God Almighty for this spectacular performance and results. Before coming to the league, my players was overcharged and do not rule out good planning. COAS Spikers lost to the same team during the Legacy games in Lagos. When we got back to our base in Zaria, we had to go back to the drawing board and that is the results you have seen,” Elam said, even as he was quick to add.

The ex-international said he wants to dislodge some teams in the league and finish amongst the top three volleyball team in Nigeria.

Elam said, “With what my girls played the top three will not be far away from reality. My prayer is that the girls maintain this kind of play and I know God will answer our prayers”.

Day 2 results of the Nigeria Volleyball Premier League:

NSCDC v Benue Queens 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-5)

Kada Emeralds v Nigeria Customs Service 0-3 (13-25, 15-25, 16-25)

Nigeria Immigration Service v COAS Spikers 0-3 (23-25, 18-25, 17-25).