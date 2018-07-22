The University of Abuja is set to stage the maiden edition of the All Nigerian Universities Karate Championship.

The championship which is schedule to be up and running from July 27th to 29th of at the Main Campus, Abuja will see over 400 athletes from 37 universities across the nation fighting for glory.

President of Nigerian University Karate Association, Mustapha Mohammed, stressed that the championship is aimed to provide a new era of leadership in the country which will start from the youths and also foster the development of the sports at the grassroots level with collaboration from the Japan embassy and the Karate Federation.

The Vice Chancellor Professor Michael Adikwu, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Prof Edmund Nwana, appreciated the idea behind the championship which according to him will help promote the physical, emotional well-being of the students and also help them in the nearest future

“Sports helps you to be better organized person, physical and mentally because one needs to have a healthy mind and body to learn effectively” he said

He further threw his weight behind the championship as a medium to revive Games in the Universities which he sees as part of education and assuring participants of adequate preparations, hosting and security during the events.