



Mixed martial arts (MMA) star Conor McGregor was arrested in South Florida for stealing and smashing the mobile phone of a fan who was trying to take his photo, police said.

The 30-year-old Irishman was charged with robbery and criminal mischief, according to a Miami Beach police report, before being released on Monday night after posting a $12,500 bond.

“Last evening, Conor McGregor was involved in a minor altercation involving a cellphone that resulted in a call to law enforcement,” Samuel J Rabin Jr, a Miami-based lawyer representing McGregor, confirmed in a statement.

“Mr McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation.”

McGregor was leaving the Fontainebleau hotel shortly after 5am local time (09:00 GMT) on Monday when a 22-year-old man attempted to take a photo of the Irishman with his phone, the police report said.

Police said McGregor slapped the phone out of the man’s hand, causing it to fall to the floor, before stomping on it several times.

McGregor then grabbed the phone, valued at $1,000, and left the area, the report added. Police later found McGregor at his local address.

The controversial Irish fighter has been in South Florida on vacation as he prepares to return to the ring following a suspension from the sport.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight champion was fined $50,000 and wa suspended for six months for his involvement in a chaotic mass brawl after his loss to Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov in October.

In April 2018, McGregor was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief after police said he attacked a charter bus in New York carrying UFC fighters, throwing a moving dolly through a window and injuring other fighters.

He later pleaded guilty to a reduced disorderly conduct charge.

McGregor returned to UFC last fall after a hiatus during which he made his boxing debut with a loss to Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas.