



Ultimate Fighting Championship president, Dana White, has hinted that Gilbert Burns will be the next fight for welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman.

Usman on Sunday beat Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision to retain his welterweight title, winning on all the three judges card: 50-45, 50-45, 49-46.

The “Nigerian Nightmare” had six days to prepare for American Masvidal after Burns pulled out of the UFC 251 after contracting coronavirus with just few days to the title fight.

However, White revealed after the fight that the Brazilian is the No. 1 contender for the welterweight belt and will get his chance against Usman.





“I think Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman is going to be a really, really good fight,” White said after the fight.

“He’s the No. 1 contender. The kid is hungry. He wants to fight. He wants to be a world champion – and he’s No. 1. Yeah, that puts him in a pretty good spot.”

Reacting to the news, Burns said he is excited, hungry, and ready to take on the world champion.

“I’m the hungriest guy in the welterweight division. I’m very hungry, I’m next,” Burns tweeted.

Burns, 33, has won 19 of his 22 fights, losing three times. The Brazilian former grabber has won six of his last fights, including wins over former champion, Tyron Woodly, and former title contender, Damien Mai