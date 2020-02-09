<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





American UFC fighter Jon Jones retained his UFC heavyweight title after beating Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, on Saturday night.

Jones was the heavy favourite going into the fight, but straight from the get go, Reyes was on the front foot.

In the first round, Reyes managed to drop Jones with a punch to the chest.

Jones couldn’t get close to Reyes, which made him more than happy to work Jones at every opportunity.

Jones did improve, however, in the second, but it was still Reyes who was leading the fight and taking control of the round.





The only concern for Reyes was whether he could maintain the remarkable pace he had set early on, and whether he could last the full fight at that intensity.

It was clear in the third and beyond that he was starting to suffer and slow down a bit, but he had enough gas in the tank to get to the finish line.

However, on the judges’ scorecards, it was given to Jones, who retained his title, much to the shock and anger of UFC fans watching around the world.