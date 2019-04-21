<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A three-day training workshop on African Jump Rope, organized by the Nigeria Rope Skipping Federation (NRSF) finally came to an end with American and South African trainers forecasting bright future for Nigeria in the sport.

NationSport reports that the workshop held at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Hall, Rowe Park, Yaba, Lagos had former world champion and the President/founder of the International Double Dutch League (IDDL), Laila Taliba Little, Cynthia Banks, Geraldine Code, Emma Barnes and Ayanna Atsu Haarul from New Jersey, USA and Vice President of the Africa Jump Rope Federation (AJRF) and Project Coordinator at the South African Gymnastic Federation (SAGF), Keo Mokolopo explaining various rope skipping skills with practical sessions to African coaches, teachers and athletes during the program.

The Day1 saw Laila Little spoke on the topic, “Health Benefits of Double Dutch to kids”, while Mokolopo spoke on “Introduchion to Rope Skipping/Jump Rope spoke on the topic with practical sessions on both sessions.

The Day 2 of the workshop saw Dayo Oyewo, executive member of NRSF take participants on “Elements of Freestyle Skipping” and “Teaching on Long Rope Skill” with practical sessions on both events, while Taiwo Aregbesola took those present on “Introductions on Single Rope Style.

Mokolopo then spoke on “Basic Skills, Power Skills, Manipulations of various skills, different handle releases and other acrobatic and gymnastic, while Laila spoke on the “Three components of Double Dutch.

Day 3 was for the practical training on activities of Day 2, single rope free style, long rope skills and Double Dutch.

The workshop ended with presentation of certificates of participation, while awards were presented to dignitaries.

In a chat with NationSport, an excited Laila said, “This is a great workshop for me. I’ve been here for just three days and its as if I’ve been here for over three months. I’ve always dreaming of coming to Africa and coming to Nigeria to impact knowledge of the sport is really amazing. Nigeria really has the potentials waiting to be tapped. If we continue like this, the future is definitely bright,” Laila said.

“Nigeria athletes are very good, I was blown away, I was surprised by their performance. They just need a little bit of technique and they will be ready to contest with the best.

“They are moving fast. In six to nine months, they will be at the world level, champion level. I’ve been doing this for 26 years and it takes six months to learn how to turn. They already know how to turn, they’ve got the fundamental. They only need a coach who know the game to really train them,” Laila said.

Mokolopo commended the Nigeria Rope Skipping Federation for organizing such event.

“It is our duty as lovers of the sport here in Africa to make the sport grow in Africa.

That is why we are here because growing the sport starts from this type of workshop where you train the coaches and athletes. I must commend the Nigeria Rope Skipping Federation for organizing this event. The Nigerian government now has to show more commitment in developing this sports because it is an avenue to engage the young athletes meaningfully,” Mokolopo said.