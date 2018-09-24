Tiger Woods, American golfer, has claimed his first title in five years by winning the season-ending Tour Championship held in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 42-year-old golfer carded a one-over 71 to claim his 80th PGA tour title, two shots ahead of fellow American, Billy Horschel. The win completes Woods’ comeback to golf after a long absence due to injury.

He has suffered from a persistent back injury and had to undergo multiple surgeries to have any chance of enjoying his game again.

Woods’ 80th PGA tour victory comes just over a year after the former world number one found himself ranked 1,199 and almost quit the game.

He rounded off the victory with two birdies and three bogies in the final round, much to the delight of the packed gallery which greeted his redemption with a massive roar.

Speaking after his victory, the 14-time major championship winner said: “I just can’t believe I pulled this off after what I’ve gone through, it’s been tough.

“I’ve had a not-so-easy last couple of years. I’ve worked my way back. I couldn’t have done it without the help of all the people around me.

“Some of the other players knew what I was struggling with. It was really special to see them at the green on 18. It’s just hard to believe I won the Tour Championship.”

Tiger Woods’ newfound form has seen him handed a wildcard to be part of the US team which will contest against Team Europe in the biennial Ryder Cup slated for France from September 28 to 30.