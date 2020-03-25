<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation Engr. Tikon Ishaku has welcomed the postponement of the Olympics by a further one year following the IOC’s official announcement postponing the games yesterday.

Ishaku speaking in a chat with newsmen said this is one that involves everyone involved in the games proper and sports cannot go on where a safety issue is on the ground.

He added that not until the safety of the world is guaranteed, there is no game to participate in notwithstanding what amount of money that may have been spent by the host or even teams picking qualification spots.





“This is one thing that is happening in the world that has taken virtually everybody to a funny position but what do we do it’s all over the world.

“We have to key into the development and to also accept what has happened. All we are saying is safety first. The safety of the players, the safety of the fans, the organizers have spent a lot of money but we have also spent a lot of money to prepare and qualify our players for the Olympics. So there is nothing we can do other than to look up to God.”