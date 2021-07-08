Tokyo Olympics: Nigerian wrestlers in ‘good shape’ – coach

Head coach of Nigeria wrestling team Purity Akuh says the country’s contingent to the delayed-Tokyo 2020 Olympics are in ‘good shape’ and ‘ready to do the job’.

Five Tokyo-bound wrestlers – Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg), Blessing Oborududu (68kg), Aminat Adeniyi (62kg), Adijat Idris (50kg) and Ekerekeme Agiomor (86kg) – have been intensifying preparations for the Games in Yenagoa for over two months, under the watchful eyes of the seasoned coach and his colleagues.

With barely one week before their departure to Japan for the final phase of camping ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Akuh disclosed that the training plan of the team has been followed religiously, adding that the athletes are focused for the task ahead.

“They (the athletes) are in good spirit,” he said. “When they are staying in an environment where all the needs have been taken care of, so their mindset is okay.

“Everything is fine. Medical, the nutrition and everything is perfectly okay. And they are in good shape.

“So, I think when an athlete has rest of mind, when everything he needs is taken care of, I think his mind will be ready to do the job.”

Regarding training, Akuh stated that things have been going according to plan, reiterating that the athletes are in ‘good shape’.

“Training has been very well,” Akuh stated. “We are following our periodization, following everything we have planned, and this is our final preparation.

“For me, my assessment is that the ladies are in good environment.

“The nutrition is well-planned, and we are following the things on our plan, and they are all in good shape. I am very happy that they are all in good shape, avoiding injuries. So, we are good for now.”

The five wrestlers (4 females and one male), who are scheduled to depart the country for Japan on 13th July, will be hoping to make history for Nigeria in Tokyo by winning medals at the Games.

No Nigerian wrestler has won an Olympic medal hitherto.