Coach of Nigeria’s men wrestling national team Victor Kodei has stated that the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics by a year will not in anyway be allowed to derail the mind of wrestlers who have been managing situation and training in batches of few numbers around the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kodei speaking in a chat with newsmen said the mindset of the wrestlers has been so conditioned to competing at the games this summer but that the postponement would not be allowed to discourage anyone hoping that they will simply overcome whatever hard feeling this may have created after putting in a lot of effort so far.





“Our mindset was to train and build ourselves very strong to hit the world and let the world recognise Nigeria as one wrestling team that has broken the chain but with this, there is nothing we can do.

“The mindset of everybody is high, these things are just coming to dislodge people but I don’t think it is something that will put us down.”