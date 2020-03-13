<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Coach of Nigeria’s Men wrestling national team Victor Kodie has expressed disappointment over the pervading Corona virus scourge which also lead to the postponement of the wrestling Olympic qualifiers slated for El jadida in Morocco.

Kodie speaking in a chat said the pandemic has frustrated efforts and scheduling of activities but stressed that they will try to be in top shape to go in on the mat whenever the postponement is called off a date fixed.





“We wait for any message that will come so that we come back for Olympic qualifiers camp. It didn’t affect our job, the only problem we have was everybody was prepared for qualifiers and when the news came in nobody was happy.

“We will have to go back and prepare again. But it’s the believe that whenever they call off the postponement, we are going to refill our mat.”