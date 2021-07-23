Tokyo Olympics: Esther Toko finishes fifth, can still qualify for quarterfinal

Esther Toko could only qualify for the repechage stage of the women’s single sculls event in the rowing competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Friday.

Toko, who was on lane five of the six-woman heat in one of the event’s opening rounds at Sea Forest Waterway, could only finish fifth in eight minutes 58.49 seconds.

The 21-year-old was 1:08.78 behind fourth-placed Alejandra Alonso of Paraguay (8:11.88) and 2:28.56 ahead of Esraa Khogali of Sudan (10:18.27).

But all three rowers could only qualify for the classification series, after the first three rowers in the heat, had clinched the tickets to the quarter-finals from their heat.

NAN reports that Kara Kohler of the U.S won the heat in a time of 7:49.71.

Tatsiana Klimovich of Belarus (7:51.86) and Nazanin Malaei (7:59.01) of Iran joined her in heading to the last eight.

Toko will now take part in Saturday’s repechage 2 at the same venue.