Tokyo Olympics: Elizabeth Anyanacho rues missing on podium finish

Nigeria’s Elizabeth Anyanacho says she’s disappointed to miss out on a medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Elizabeth Anyanacho failed to make it to the podium in taekwondo following a narrow defeat to a Turkish opponent Nur Tartar on Sunday.

She competed in the women’s -67kg and suffered a 12-7 to much experienced Nur Tartar of Turkey.

“I lost to Turkey 7 – 12. Turkey then lost in golden point to the USA after a 1 – 1 draw. This means I am totally out of fighting for a podium place at the Tokyo Olympics.” she told the media.

“I have cried and I still feel hurt because I wanted to spring a good surprise, despite being 4 years early to my original Paris 2024 Olympics.

“It has been quite a journey. Truly, a long and challenging journey with a rollercoaster of emotions.

She added that the painful defeat will surely help her development in sports.

“It will be a difficult few weeks and months ahead of me because I will keep replaying today in my head, and trying to replay all I could have done. But it is OK because the lessons will help my development.

“I thank you for your constant love, encouragement, and support. You are the best ever,” she concluded.