The Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) is working assiduously to ensure that its players’ qualifier for this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

In its 2020 programme made available to newsmen, the players Africa’s number one Anuolowapo Opeyori, his doubles partner Godwin Olofua and Dorcas Adesokan, who is Africa leading player, will attend Olympic qualifiers in Estonia, Sweden, Uganda and Kenya. The points garnered at this championship will propel the trio to Tokyo.

The BFN also stated that the Nigerian team would take part in All Senior Championship in February in a bid to qualify for the Thomas and Uber Cup. Nigerian players have not played in 10 years, while they are yet to feature in the Uber Cup.

Some other programmes/events slated for the year are Launch Shuttle time for Schools, 6th Lagos international Badminton Classics, 4th Mutual Benefits National Badminton Championship and 4th Katsina Golden Star Badminton Championship.

The Nigerian team is also expected to attend the West Africa Circuit of Ivory Coast, Ghana and Benin Internationals while the BFN will also pursue scholarship for Nigerian players in China.

While assuring that the federation will introduce at least one age grade national championship, it will also hold a technical course for coaches and umpires, as well as the National Badminton Festival and the inauguration of the National Badminton Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, Adesokan begins 2020 as Africa number one female player, following the end of the year world ranking in 2019.

Dorcas an indigene of Ogun State is also ranked 82 in the world and number 71 on the road to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.