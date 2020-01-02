<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach has said that Tokyo will host a flawless Olympic Games next year after assessing the host level of preparedness for the game.

The IOC President stated that he has not seen never seen an Olympic host as prepared as Tokyo at this stage before the game, nothing that all the element for a successful games were already in place.

“I have never seen an Olympic host as prepared as Tokyo at this stage before the Games. All the elements for successful Olympic Games are already in place. All of Japanese society is uniting behind the Olympic Games.

“Interest in tickets has surpassed all expectations. Over 200,000 people have applied as volunteer.

Engagement of the business community is at record levels. The Olympic Torch Relay, which will soon get underway, will be another moment to galvanise public enthusiasm ahead of the Games.

“The athletes of all 206 National Olympic Committees of the world and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team can look forward to an amazing experience. The Olympic Games are not only the greatest sporting event in the world. The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will also be a celebration of unity in diversity of all humankind,” he added.

Bach described 2019 as successful one with regard to the delivery of Olympic Agenda 2020 reforms and strengthening its three pillars of credibility, sustainability and youth. He noted that the IOC took a significant step in 2019 to strengthen the long-term credibility of the Olympic Games with the far-reaching reforms to evolve the process of selecting Olympic hosts.

To safeguard the long-term credibility of sport, Bach said the IOC has recently committed to a 10-million US dollar action plan to reinforce the protection of the clean athletes. He noted that this commitment represents a major step forward in the fight against doping inconjunction with the World Anti-Doping Agency.

“All our actions to reinforce the Olympic Agenda 2020 pillars of credibility, sustainability and youth are also resonating with our partners. In 2019, we saw our TOP Programme expanding and strengthening in significant ways. Most recently, we welcomed Airbnb to the Olympic family as a TOP Partner, in a partnership designed to create a new standard for hosting that will be a win for host cities, a win for spectators and fans, and a win for athletes,” he added.