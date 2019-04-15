<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tiger Woods won the Masters for the fifth time on Sunday. to land his 15th major title.

It was also his first since 2008.

Woods carded a two-under-par 70 to finish one shot, ahead of fellow Americans Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.

He had started the final round two shots back of overnight leader Francesco Molinari, but leapfrogged the Italian on the final day.

Woods will earn $2.07million (1.82million euros) for claiming his 15th major title and the green jacket symbolizing Masters supremacy.

The 43-year-old underwent spinal fusion in 2017 and feared chronic back pain would end his career.