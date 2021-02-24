



American golfing icon Tiger Woods has been taken to hospital with what reports monitored by newsmen called “multiple leg injuries” after his car somersaulted in a crash.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released a statement on Tuesday confirming the crash. It read:

“On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle sustained major damage.

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick “Tiger” Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the “jaws of life” by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

“The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station.”

Also confirming the crash was Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg. In his statement, he provided further details about the Tuesday incident:





“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

The 45-year-old Woods is a former golf world number one, with 15 major championship wins, most recently winning the 2019 Masters after a lengthy period out of form.

Woods has not competed on the PGA Tour since the 2020 Masters in November, where he tied for 38th. On Sunday, he expressed optimism about competing in the 2021 Masters, but acknowledged a level of doubt after having undergone a fifth back surgery in January.

In 2009, Woods suffered minor injuries in a crash outside his home in Windermere, Florida. The event sparked widespread reporting on his infidelities to then-wife Elin Nordegren.

The golf legend was arrested in 2017 under suspicion of driving under the influence after police officers found him asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle in Florida. A toxicology report showed five drugs in his system at the time of his arrest. He pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving.