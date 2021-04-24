Tiger Woods has shared the first picture of himself since his high-speed car crash two months ago in which he suffered serious leg injuries.

In an Instagram post showing the golfing star on crutches, he said his recovery was “coming along”.

The 45-year-old had to undergo surgery on his lower right leg as well as his foot and ankle following the accident in Los Angeles in February.

The 15-time major champion was found to be driving at “excessive speed” when his SUV careered off the road into a tree, having possibly hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

The police did not ask for a warrant for a blood sample from the sportsman and did not request access to his phone.

But the data recorder from Woods’ vehicle was examined, however.





Following the crash, the golfer told officers he did not remember driving, let alone how the crash occurred.

After a month in hospital, he returned to his home in Florida to continue with his rehabilitation and on Friday he appeared in good spirits as he shared an update on his progress.

Woods, with a cast on his right leg and foot, had a big smile on his face as he stood on a golf course next to his dog, Bugs.

Alongside the picture, Woods wrote on Instagram: “My course is coming along faster than I am.

“But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.”

Woods played only three events in the 2020-21 PGA Tour season, most recently the 2020 Masters that was delayed until November, as he was recovering from back surgery.

His career earnings are listed at more than $120m (£86.5M).