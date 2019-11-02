<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tiger Woods has no plans to quit golf after equalling Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour wins with victory at the Zozo Championship.

Woods completed a final-round 67 in Japan to finish three shots ahead of home favourite Hideki Matsuyama at Narashino Country Club.

Snead’s final tour success came at the age of 52, while Woods has reached the milestone aged 43, and the American seems destined to hold the record in his own right provided his body holds up.

“Unfortunately I went through some rough patches with my back and didn’t play for a number of years, so that record seemed like it was out of reach,” said Woods.

It’s an honor to be tied with Sam Snead for most wins in @PGATOUR history. Thanks Mom and Pop and everyone who helped make this possible.

“As far as playing until 52, I hope that’s the case. If you would have asked me a few years ago, I would have given you a different answer, but certainly the future looks brighter than it has and hopefully I can be as consistent as he was well into my 40s and early 50s.”

Woods finished his final round on Monday in a rain-affected event, finishing 19 under in his first tournament since undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee two months ago.

While Woods admits he is unable to do many of the things he could early on in his career, he thinks his golf course management is the key to him rediscovering the winning thread.