A dominant Aryna Sabalenka thrashed Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-3 to win the Wuhan Open title in China on Saturday.

The Belarusian was in commanding form as she cruised to the second WTA title of her career, facing little trouble from Estonia’s Kontaveit who had also turned in impressive performances to reach the final.

The 20th-ranked Sabalenka had often been unplayable this week in Wuhan with her mix of aggression and clever placement, and left Kontaveit flat-footed several times as she raced to take the first set.

Kontaveit, ranked 27th, tried to fight back in the second set, matching Sabalenka game for game until 3-3 when her resistance was broken and the Belarusian took three games on the trot to win the title.

The Minsk-born Sabalenka, who grabbed her first WTA title earlier this year at the Connecticut Open, is projected to climb to a career-best 16th with her victory at the Wuhan Open, a Premier 5 tournament that awards 900 ranking points.

Earlier, Elise Mertens of Belgium and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands beat Czech pair Andrea Hlavackova and Barbora Strycova 6-3, 6-3 to take the doubles title.