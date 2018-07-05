Stan Wawrinka’s poor run at recent Grand Slams continued on Thursday when the Swiss lost 7-6(7) 6-3 7-6(6) in the Wimbledon second round against Italian, Thomas Fabbiano.

Wawrinka, winner of three Grand Slams, trailed by two sets overnight but was 6-5 ahead in the third when play resumed in muggy conditions.

He got two set points in the tie-break, but could not convert either, spraying one backhand wide, and the 29-year-old Fabbiano completed the biggest victory of his career.

Since reaching last year’s French Open final, Wawrinka has tumbled down the rankings from three to his current 224, mainly as a consequence of the knee surgery he had last year.

He lost in the first round of the French Open this year, in the second round in Australia and at last year’s Wimbledon, he was knocked out in round one. He did not play in the U.S. Open.

Fabbiano, ranked 133rd, goes on to play either American Jared Donaldson or Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round – the farthest he has ever been in a Grand Slam.