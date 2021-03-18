



Wimbledon’s famous queue will not operate for this summer’s Championships, the All England Club has confirmed.

The snake of people and tents in Wimbledon Park has become one of the defining sights of the event as tennis fans camp out overnight to secure access to the show courts, but coronavirus restrictions mean tickets will be distributed differently this year.





There will also be no reselling of tickets within the grounds, and a Wimbledon statement read: “Both the queue and ticket resale remain much-loved and important Wimbledon traditions and we look forward to their return in 2022.”

Novak Djokovic won the 2019 edition after defeating Roger Federer 7–6(7–5), 1–6, 7–6(7–4), 4–6, 13–12(7–3) while Simona Halep won the ladies title beating Serena Williams 6–2, 6–2.