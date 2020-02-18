<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Board member of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation and Africa Table Tennis Federation Vice President Barrister Waheed Enitan Oshodi has states that he hopes the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation is able to get more funds and support for Nigerian players as one of the strong world emerging table tennis playing nation and top performing country in Africa.





Oshodi speaking with newsmen also added that he will be pulling his weight at the international level as well to ensure Nigeria become beneficiary of international support from the ITTF to recognise a top performing African nation like Nigeria who has a player in the top 20 in the world through Aruna Quadri.