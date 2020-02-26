<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Africa Table Tennis Federation Vice President and member of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation Barrister Waheed Enitan Oshodi has hailed the Nigerian duo of Aruna Quadri and Offiong Edem after both players secured qualification for the final of the ongoing ITTF Africa top 16 cup in Tunisia for both men and women categories respectively.

Oshodi speaking in a chat with newsmen said they’re expecting a big final in both categories and sees the Nigerian duo of Aruna Quadri and Offiong Edem putting up a good enough show to emerge as Africa champion.





He also praised Aruna for ousting the defending champion of the men category at the semi final Omar Assar in a pulsating clash that finished 4-3 in favour of the Nigerian player.

“We’re expecting a big final. I don’t see why Offiong can’t come through. It’s never going to be easy when you’re playing against the best female that has been around for the last few years, you expect it hot. With the men we are really hoping for a great final.

Aruna Quadri comes through against Omar Assar it’s probably the best semi final match I’ve seen played in Africa in a long time but you know Aruna is world class now.”