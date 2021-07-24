Tokyo Olympics: Olajide Omotayo knocked out of men’s table tennis singles event

Olajide Omotayo on Saturday in Tokyo crashed out of the men’s table tennis singles event of the ongoing 2020 Olympic Games.

Newsmen report that Omotayo was humiliated with 0-4 defeat by Tiago Apolonia of Portugal.

Apolonia made light work of his performance as he thrashed Omotayo in four straight sets 11-7 11-9 11-6 11-5 in the preliminary round of the event.

Newsmen report that Omotayo’s defeat meant that a total of four Nigerian athletes have crashed out of the Tokyo Olympics by the end of the official Day One proceedings.

Earlier, Esther Tamaramiyebi Toko (rowing), Olufunke Oshonaike (table tennis) and Uche Eke (artistic gymnastics) were eliminated in their various events’ preliminary round.

Only one athlete, Offiong Edem (table tennis) progressed to the next round of the women’s table tennis singles event after she thrashed her Hungarian opponent Dora Madarasz 4-1 in the preliminary round.

The pair of Godwin Olofua and Anuoluwapo Opeyori lost their opening game in the men’s doubles event of badminton, but still have other matches to play in the competition.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which kicked off officially with the opening ceremony on Friday is expected to end on Aug. 8.